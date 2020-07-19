JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Q1 show, Covid trend and geopolitics to drive markets this week: Analysts
Business Standard

Street signs: Nifty in bullish territory, HNIs look to break even, and more

Rossari Biotech will make its stock market debut this week following a hugely successful IPO, which saw 80 times subscription

Topics
Street Signs | Nifty | HNIs

Samie Modak Sundar Sethuraman & Jash Kriplani 

Nifty in bullish territory The benchmark Nifty on Friday managed to breach 10,800, its 200-day moving average (DMA), a key technical barrier it has been struggling to top. Analysts say this has given impetus to the markets and the 50-share Nifty could be headed towards 11,200 levels. “One may expect further upside in the coming sessions.

The next level to be watched is around 11,250, which is an opening downside gap of March 5. Immediate support is placed at 10,850. However, having stretched its uptrend above the resistance, one needs to be cautious of longs at the highs, as there ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, July 19 2020. 18:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU