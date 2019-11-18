Street signs: Nifty to consolidate at current levels, DLF stock, and more

The Nifty has formed a doji candlestick for a second consecutive week, indicating indecisiveness among the market participants. It has to hold above 11,850 levels to witness an upmove towards 11,950, and then 12,000 zones, say analysts. On the downside, major support is seen at 11,780 levels.

Derivative analysts believe that it is better to take stock specific positions now rather than bet on the index. The Bank Nifty, on the other hand, has been forming higher highs and higher lows from the past five weeks. It has to continue to hold above the 30,800 zone to witness an upmove towards ...