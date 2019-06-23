Street signs: Sebi's royalty move, KIOCL disinvestment, and more

India Inc, particularly multinational companies (MNCs), are keenly eyeing the market regulator’s next move with regards to royalty payment. In March, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had deferred the implementation of a new rule which requires any company paying brand usage or royalty payments in excess of 2 per cent of its annual consolidated turnover to obtain minority shareholder nod.

The regulation, which drew flak from the corporate world, is to come into effect from June 30. Market players were hoping that Sebi will dilute the norms. With just few days left for ...