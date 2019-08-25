Street signs: YES Bank stock falls, CPSE ETF bet goes wrong, and more

CPSE ETF bet goes wrong for investors Investors in the latest tranche of the CPSE ETF (exchange-traded fund) are staring at losses of as much as 10 per cent. Eyeing listing day gains, several investors, including some large institutional ones, had invested in the sixth tranche of the ETF launched a month ago.

However, these investors have been caught on the wrong foot, as the units were listed below the issue price and since then they have been on the downward slope amid weakness in the market. On all the previous five occasions, the CPSE ETF had made listing gains for investors. ...