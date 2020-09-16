Stuck with an investment in ITC? Here's how the stock looks on the charts

At ITC’s annual general meeting recently, Chairman Sanjiv Puri admitted that the focus on ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing had created headwinds for tobacco stocks globally. The stock of the company that projects itself as a diversified conglomerate with a portfolio of cigarettes, hotels, agri-commodities, paperboards and specialty paper, and fast moving consumer goods, has been a massive underperformer at the bourses thus far in calendar year 2020 (CY20).

On year-to-date (YTD), basis, ITC has slipped nearly 24 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty FMCG index has ...