Sugar stocks extend fall, slip up to 9% as government restricts exports

-
ALSO READ
Sugar stock on a roll; Balrampur, Triveni, Dhampur, Dwarikesh hit new highs
Balrampur Chini gains 5%; rallies 17% in last six days
Sugar stocks sweeten; Dwarikesh, Dalmia Bharat, Triveni surge up to 10%
Sugar stocks sweeten market mood; Balrampur, Dhampur, Triveni gain up to 8%
Sugar shares extend rally; Balrampur, Dwarikesh rally up to 27% in one week
-
Shares of sugar companies were under pressure for the second straight day, falling up to 9 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s trade after the government on Tuesday imposed restrictions on sugar exports from June 1.
The government plans to regulate sugar exports and would allow 10 MT of exports in current sugar season. Sugar mills have already contracted for 9 MT of exports and exported 7.8 MT.
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, Avadh Sugar & Energy and Uttam Sugar were down between 5-9 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. In comparison, at 10:04 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 54,092 points.
In the past one week, the stock prices of sugar companies have declined in the range of 15 per cent to 20 per cent, as against a 0.21 per cent fall in the benchmark index.
India for the first time in six years planned to restrict exports to around 10 million tonnes to prevent a drawdown in stocks and a surge in domestic prices, the Business Standard reported quoting sources. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Market participants said in the immediate aftermath of the ban, prices of sugar might soften by at best 50 paise per kg before returning to their usual levels.
With 10 MT of exports, 35.7 MT of sugar production & 27.8 MT of sugar consumption, closing sugar inventory would be close to 6.0 MT. This would keep sugar prices firm. Brokerage ICICI Securities believes this would not have any impact on sugar companies’ fundamentals.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU