Sun Pharma, BSE, PTC India among stocks to watch out for in today's session

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus in today's trading session -

Sun Pharma: The pharma major has agreed to acquire 18.75 per cent shares of Israel-based Tarsius Pharma for a cash consideration of $3 million (over Rs 21 crore). Indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is before September 15, 2018, the company said.

BSE, PTC India, ICICI Bank: Leading stock bourse BSE along with PTC India and ICICI Bank have filed a petition with the power market regulator CERC for grant of license to set up a new power exchange.

Tata Steel, JSW: According to the Moody’s Investors Service latest outlook for the Asian steel industry, Tata Steel and JSW Steel are expected to improve earnings per tonne due to strong domestic consumption and higher capacity utilisation driven by consolidation in the sector.

SpiceJet: According to a PTI report, the budget airline's chief Ajay Singh Monday indicated that fares could be hiked in the next few months. Rising fuel prices, falling rupee and intense competition are taking a toll on the profitability of airlines. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) accounts for a significant chunk of an airline's operational expenses.

Srei Infra: Srei Equipment Finance and Hinduja Leyland Finance are among the four companies that received markets regulator Sebi’s approval recently to float initial share sales.

NMDC: The state-owned company has approached the Western Australian Government, seeking a license to explore Tungsten, a metal much in need for the Indian defence and aerospace sectors, PTI reported.

ZEE, RIL: According to a report by The Economic Times, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) and Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio have initiated talks to break a monthlong deadlock over pricing of content on the telecom operator’s platform, according to people aware of the development.





Container Corporation of India: The company has signed an agreement to form joint working group with Central Warehousing Corporation, to operate its container freight station facility at Pipavav port.

Manali Petrochemicals: The company announced that the company will launch the products of its wholly owned subsidiary Notedome, UK, manufactured at the facilities of the Company in Chennai during September 2018.

YES Bank: The private lender's board and shareholders have approved raising Rs 30,000 crore via debt from domestics as well as foreign buyers. The bank's capital raising committee will consider this issue of BASEL III compliant tier 2 bonds on or after 14 September 2018.