JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Stocks to watch: PVR, Adani Ports, SBI, Ajanta Pharma, IT stocks, Lupin
Business Standard

Sun Pharma gains 10% in two days on healthy September quarter results

The company said that sales of specialty products have improved sequentially with Ilumya and Cequa reaching pre-Covid levels

Topics
Sun Pharma | Buzzing stocks | Markets

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Pharma
Representative image

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries climbed 4 per cent to Rs 505 on the BSE on Wednesday, gaining 10 per cent in the past two trading days, after the company reported a healthy 70 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit after tax at Rs 1,813 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY21), on the back of strong operational performance.

The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margins expanded 361 basis points YoY to 25.6 per cent mainly due to better product mix (higher specialty sales) and lower other expenditure. Revenues, however, grew 5.3 per cent YoY at Rs 8,553 crore during the quarter. The company said sales of specialty products have improved sequentially with Ilumya and Cequa reaching pre-Covid levels.

“Sun Pharma’s Q2FY21 results were above estimates on all fronts mainly on account of better than expected operational performance, tax gain on creation of deferred tax assets, higher other income and lower interest expenses,” ICICI Securities said in a note.

While the company’s US generics front is going through calibrated product rationalisation, specialty segment looks promising due to robust product pipeline, steady progress. This metamorphic shift from generics to specialty, however, is likely to weigh on US growth in the near term. That said, higher contribution from specialty and strong domestic franchise is likely to change the product mix towards more remunerative businesses by FY22. This would have positive implications for margins also as we expect faster absorption of frontloaded costs on the specialty front, the brokerage firm said.

Motilal Oswal Securities increased its earnings estimate by 22 per cent/5 per cent for FY21/FY22E, factoring in increased contribution from the Specialty portfolio and lower opex for an extended period on account of COVID. The brokerage firm remains positive view on Sun Pharma on account of a better outlook for its Specialty portfolio, a robust ANDA pipeline, and increasing market share in the Branded Generics segment.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, November 04 2020. 09:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.