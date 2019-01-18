Sun Pharma hits 6-year low on fresh whistleblower complaint buzz

Shares of pharma bellwether crashed to their six year- low of Rs 375.40 apiece in the early trade on Friday after reports suggested fresh whistleblower documents were sent to

According to a report by financial website Moneylife, huge transactions took place between Aditya Medisales and private Companies of Sun Pharma's promoters between 2014 and 2017.

"In just over three years, between 2014 and 2017, Aditya Medisales (AML) has had over Rs 5,800 crore of transactions with Suraksha Realty, controlled by Sun Pharma’s co-promoter, Sudhir Valia, alleges the new 172-page complaint (with documents) sent by the whistleblower on to the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)," the report added.

Reacting to the news, shares of SPARC ( Advanced Research Company) also took a hit and plunged to its 52-week low of Rs 158.05 apiece on BSE.

According to a news report by PTI dated December 13, 2018, a whistleblower had in November 2018 approached with a document alleging various irregularities by the company, its promoter and others. had said it was examining the whistleblower complaint against Dilip Shanghvi-led Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Sources had told PTI in November that Sebi may reopen an insider trading case against Sun Pharma and also probe alleged lapses by some of its promoters and other entities in raising funds overseas.

In August 2017, Sun Pharma, Shanghvi and nine other entities settled an insider trading probe on payment of Rs 18 lakh towards settlement charges, the report added.

At 10:01 am, the stock was trading 10 per cent lower at Rs 384.40 apiece on BSE. In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE was trading 37 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 36,337.