Sun Pharma hits 6-year low on fresh whistleblower complaint buzz

-
ALSO READ
Shadow over Sun Pharma
Year of reckoning for India Inc: Sun Pharma saw its valuations sag in 2018
Sun Pharma: Governance issues, margin pressures expected to weigh on stock
Sun Pharma extends fall despite clarification on corporate governance issue
One-time litigation loss, slow domestic business drag Sun Pharma Q2
-
Shares of pharma bellwether Sun Pharma crashed to their six year- low of Rs 375.40 apiece in the early trade on Friday after news reports suggested fresh whistleblower documents were sent to Sebi.
According to a news report by financial news website Moneylife, huge transactions took place between Aditya Medisales and private Companies of Sun Pharma's promoters between 2014 and 2017.
"In just over three years, between 2014 and 2017, Aditya Medisales (AML) has had over Rs 5,800 crore of transactions with Suraksha Realty, controlled by Sun Pharma’s co-promoter, Sudhir Valia, alleges the new 172-page complaint (with documents) sent by the whistleblower on Sun Pharma to the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)," the report added.
Reacting to the news, shares of SPARC (Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company) also took a hit and plunged to its 52-week low of Rs 158.05 apiece on BSE.
According to a news report by PTI dated December 13, 2018, a whistleblower had in November 2018 approached Sebi with a document alleging various irregularities by the company, its promoter Dilip Shanghvi and others. Sebi had said it was examining the whistleblower complaint against Dilip Shanghvi-led Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.
Sources had told PTI in November that Sebi may reopen an insider trading case against Sun Pharma and also probe alleged lapses by some of its promoters and other entities in raising funds overseas.
In August 2017, Sun Pharma, Shanghvi and nine other entities settled an insider trading probe on payment of Rs 18 lakh towards settlement charges, the report added.
At 10:01 am, the stock was trading 10 per cent lower at Rs 384.40 apiece on BSE. In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading 37 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 36,337.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU