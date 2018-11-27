Sun Pharma, YES Bank and NIIT Tech among top stocks to watch

Snapping its three-day losing spree, the domestic equity market ended with sharp gains on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex added 373 points or 1 per cent to settle at 35,354 while NSE's Nifty50 index gained 102 points or 1 per cent to close the session at 10,629.

On Tuesday, Asian share struggled to extend a global rebound on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump seemed to quash hopes of a trade truce with China, dampening risk appetite across the region. In the overnight trade, US stocks ended higher. The Dow Jones ended up 1.46 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.55 per cent and the Nasdaq 2.06 per cent.

At 08:32 am, the Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) were trading 52 points or 0.49 per cent lower at 10,595.

Here's a list of top stocks that may remain in focus in today's session -

Sun Pharma: The drug major's wholly-owned subsidiary Global FZE has agreed to acquire 100 per cent shares of Pola Pharma, Japan, subject to completion of closing conditions, by way of cash consideration of 100 million Japanese Yen (around $1 million). This acquisition would give commercial presence in the dermatology segment in Japan.

Hudco: The company reported a 6.24 per cent rise in its September quarter net profit at Rs 2.82 billion for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 2.65 billion for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 26.89 per cent at Rs 12.33 billion for Q2FY19 as compared Rs 9.72 billion for the corresponding quarter previous year.

YES Bank: According to reports, the bank's promoter companies prepaid Rs 2 billion to Reliance MF and Rs 2 billion to Franklin Templeton. Outstanding loans of bank promoters reduced to Rs 14 billion.

NMDC: The state-owned miner on Monday said it has produced 15.47 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore in April-October this fiscal. It sold 16.55 MT of iron ore during the April-October period, said.

NIIT Tech: The promoters of tech services firm NIIT Technologies may sell their holding stake for a significant premium. Swiss investment banker Credit Suisse is said to be managing the deal, according to reports.





IFCI: Infrastructure term lender IFCI said it has received Rs 492 crore towards security receipts under the IBC resolution plan for Binani Cement.

IL&FS group stocks: The debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) said on Monday it received more than a dozen expressions of interest for its stakes in subsidiaries IL&FS Securities Services, and ISSL Settlement & Transaction Services.