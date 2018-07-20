Tata MF is grappling with employee churn; two fund managers quit

Tata Mutual Fund (MF), which manages assets worth Rs 450 billion, is grappling with employee churn. The fund house, backed by the Tata group, has seen exits of two fund managers in three months and lay-offs in the sales team. In May, chief investment officer Gopal Agarwal had put in his papers.

Senior fund manager Pradeep Gokhale is also on his way out, say two people in the know. Gokhale has worked at Tata MF for 14 years and at one point was managing Rs 40 billion of assets. According to the people cited above, at least 10 people in Tata MF’s sales team have been asked ...