L&T Technology Services slips 8% on disappointing June quarter results
Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL: A few trading strategies for metal stocks

With a positive crossover of the 50-day moving average (DMA) with 100-DMA, the metal index can breakout above the trendline resistance of 2,150 levels.

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Metal stocks were trading with decent gains on Friday. The Nifty Metal index was ruling over 2 per cent higher at 2,116 levels with all the 15 constituents advancing.

Hindustan Copper (up over 7 per cent) was the top gainer on the index, followed by NMDC, MOIL, and Tata Steel - all up in the range of 3.5 to 4.2 per cent. . So, how should you trade metal stocks in the current market? Below is an analysis of the Nifty Metal index and its key constituents on technical parameters. Take a look: NIFTY METAL: With a positive crossover of 50-day moving average (DMA) with 100-DMA, this ...

First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 11:26 IST

