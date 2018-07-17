TCNS IPO prospects good but there's little room for near-term growth

TCNS Clothing Company is coming with an Initial Public Offer (IPO) of equity, involving an offer for sale of 15.71 million shares. Its business prospects look good, with healthy past performance and experienced management; however, the stock valuation suggests investors looking for immediate gains might get disappointed. Analysts, thus, suggest only long-term investors should subscribe.

TCNS is a leading women’s branded apparel company, the target customers being those with jobs. Set up in December 1997, it had cumulative annual sales growth of 32 per cent during FY16-18. Its ...