TCS buyback offer: Tata Sons tenders shares worth Rs 10,000 crore

-
ALSO READ
Buybacks for FY21 cross last yr's tally after announcements from TCS, Wipro
TCS surges 5%, hits new high on healthy Q2 results, Rs 16,000 crore buyback
Tata Sons plans to infuse more funds into Covid-hit group entities
TCS rallies 5%, hits a fresh record high on share buyback plan
TCS fixes November 28 as record date for share buyback; stock gains 2%
-
Tata Sons tendered shares worth Rs 9,997 crore of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) during the IT major’s Rs 16,000 crore-buyback offer that concluded recently.
The single largest shareholder of TCS, Tata Sons tendered more than 33.3 million shares during the offer, according to a regulatory filing.
TCS said over 53.3 million equity shares were bought back under the offer at a price of Rs 3,000 apiece and of the total, Tata Sons’ 3,33,25,118 shares were accepted under the buyback offer. The total amount utilised for the buyback offer — which opened on December 18, 2020 and closed on January 1, 2021 — was around Rs 16,000 crore, according to the filing.
The shares tendered by Tata Sons were worth Rs 9,997.5 crore.
Among others, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund tendered around 1.66 million shares and 769,000 shares of TCS, respectively. Late last year, TCS CEO and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan said the company is focused on its policy to return capital to shareholders.
The Mumbai-based company's cash reserves stood at Rs 58,500 crore as of September 2020.
In October 2019, TCS' board declared a special dividend of Rs 40 per equity share. In 2018, TCS had undertaken a share buyback of about Rs 16,000 crore, while it had conducted a similar share purchase exercise in 2017 also.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU