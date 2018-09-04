TCS hits new high; stock nears share buyback price of Rs 2,100

Shares of (TCS) hit a new high of Rs 2,099 per share, up 2% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), trading close to their price of Rs 2,100 per share.

offer will open on Thursday, September 06, 2018 and closes on Friday, September 21, 2018.

has announced the offer to buyback equity shares of the Company upto 76.19 million from the equity shareholders/beneficial owners of equity shares as on August 18, 2018, on a proportionate basis by way of a Tender Offer route through stock exchange mechanism. The company fixed a at a price of Rs 2,100 per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 160 billion.

said the current buyback is a capital allocation decision taken with the objective of improving the company’s Return on Equity (ROE) and increasing shareholder value in the longer term.

This is the second year in a row when the Mumbai-headquartered firm has decided to go ahead with a share buyback programme in a bid to return excess cash to its shareholders.

Thus far in the calendar year 2018, TCS has outperformed the market by surging 55% against 13.5% rise in the S&P Sensex.

Analysts at Reliance Securities maintain ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,170 per share.

“TCS’ improved visibility in BFSI and Retail, along with healthy outlook in other key verticals drives underlying confidence on the business. With Digital contributing more substantially (25%), healthy growth in this segment will move the needle meaningfully going forward. High payouts (100% of FCF) to shareholders in the form of share buybacks, along with improving business visibility will ensure the stock remains at elevated valuations,” the brokerage firm said in Q1FY19 results update.