TCS Q2 preview: Analysts see up to 33 % PAT growth; deal wins eyed

-
ALSO READ
TCS Q1 preview: Analysts see up to 36% YoY PAT rise; operating margin eyed
'Leveraged trades can become a worrying factor for the markets'
TCS Q1 PAT up 28.5% YoY; India business down 14.1% due to second wave
TCS Q1 results: Net profit rises 28.5% to Rs 9,008 cr, misses estimates
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
-
Information technology (IT) major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is likely to kick-off the July-September quarter (Q2) earnings season this Friday on a firm note. Most brokerages are pencilling in double-digit growth in net profit and revenue, led by improvement in demand from BFSI, healthcare and retail, acceleration in digital technologies and ramp-up of deals along with recovery from the India market. Furthermore, persistent market share loss of key players such as Capgemini and Cognizant is also expected to directly benefit TCS.
The company is slated to post its numbers for the Q2 of the financial year 2021-22 on Friday, October 8, post market hours.
Global brokerage HSBC eyes a 32.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 10.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in the net profit at Rs 9,926.6 crore. The firm had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7475 crore in the same quarter a year ago and Rs 9,008 crore in the preceding quarter.
Edelweiss Research and Reliance Securities expect over 30 per cent YoY jump in PAT, although ICICI Securities has a more modest expectation of 22.3 per cent increase at Rs 9,136.9 crore. PAT is expected to improve by 1.4 per cent QoQ mainly led by higher other income, ICICI Securities said.
In rupee terms, revenue, the brokerage said, could rise 16.6 per cent YoY to Rs 46,800 crore from Rs 40,135 posted in Q2-FY21. Meanwhile, on a QoQ basis, revenue is seen rising 3.1 per cent as compared with Rs 45,411 crore reported in the June quarter of the current fiscal. "TCS is expected to register 3.5 per cent QoQ growth in constant currency (CC) terms. Further, cross-currency headwind is expected to lead to revenue growth of 3 per cent QoQ in dollar terms," ICICI Securities added.
Edelweiss Research, on the other hand, expects TCS to report Q2 FY22 revenue at Rs 48,191 crore, up 20.1 per cent YoY and 6.1 per cent QoQ. Revenue lost from the India business, which was impacted by COVID-19 in the last quarter, should return, believe analysts at HSBC. Amid this backdrop, HSBC eyes a sequential 5 per cent growth in revenue (rupee terms) at Rs 47,737 crore. On a YoY basis, it could rise by 19 per cent. That said, it expects the dollar revenue growth of 4.7 per cent QoQ and CC revenue growth of 5.5 per cent.
Most brokerages anticipate a slight margin expansion, driven by operating leverage and marginal currency tailwind. "Wage hikes are behind for TCS, strong revenue growth, benign currency movements and further operational gains this quarter should see a margin increase of 50 bps QoQ to 26 per cent as against 25.5 per cent," HSBC said. The figure could expand by 280 bps YoY as the EBIT margin stood at 23.2 per cent in Q2FY21.
However, contrary to most brokerages, ICICI Securities sees a contraction of EBIT margin by 30 basis point (bps) QoQ to 25.2 per cent on account of higher subcontracting costs and lower utilisation.
That apart, margin outlook, demand and pricing trends along with deal win commentary will be some of the key monitorables.
During the said quarter, the company has offered strong returns to investors with 13 per cent gains as against a 12 per cent rise in the NSE Nifty and 20 per cent in the Nifty IT pack. Analysts at HSBC expect the returns to moderate from hereon as they believe with the valuations high, there is little scope for upside. The brokerage has a BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,145.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU