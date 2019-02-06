Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Lupin and Axis Bank may hog the limelight

At 08:30 am, the Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 53 points or 0.48 per cent higher at 11,013, indicating a positive opening for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Earnings today: Over 125 companies are scheduled to release their December quarter results later in the day. Some of the prominent names include Adani Ports, Adani Power, Cipla, Graphite India, Indraprastha Gas, Lupin, JSW Steel, Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance.

Tata Group stocks: The income-tax department has withdrawn the exemption granted to Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, one of the oldest and biggest philanthropic organisations in the country, in a move that could adversely hit the $103-billion salt-to-software Tata group.

RCom: Reliance Communications has sought relief from RBI diktat to speed up Reliance Jio deal. Under the circular, 100 per cent of the members of the committee of creditors have to accept the offer of debt resolution.

Axis, UCO and Syndicate Bank: The RBI on Tuesday fined three lenders - Axis Bank, UCO Bank and Syndicate Bank for violating various rules set by the central bank.

Tech Mahindra: Software services exporter Tech Mahindra on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected third-quarter net profit, boosted by robust growth in its IT business. Net profit came in at Rs 12.03 billion ($167.71 million), in the three months ended December 31, compared with Rs 9.43 billion a year earlier, the company said.

DLF: The realty major DLF on Tuesday reported a 92 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 335.15 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal, as it had posted an exceptional profit in the year-ago period from stake sale in rental arm to GIC.

IDFC First Bank: Private sector lender IDFC First Bank Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 1,538 crore during the December 2018 quarter, due to one-time exceptional charge to its profit and loss account (P&L) for amalgamating Capital First with itself.