Tech Mahindra's Q1 profit jumps 39% YoY to Rs 1,353 crore, beats estimates

Information technology major reported a 39.17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,353.2 crore for the April-June period of financial year 2021-22 (Q1FY22) as against Rs 972.3 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. On quarter-on-quarter basis, the profit rose by 10.12 per cent.

The consolidated revenue from operations in June 2021 quarter grew 11.98 per cent YoY at Rs 10,197.6 crore. The company had posted revenue of Rs 9,106.3 crore in the same period a year ago. Sequentially, the figure rose by 4.8 per cent from Rs 9,729.9 crore posted in the preceding quarter.

The company beat profit expectations by a wide margin as most brokerages had projected the figure to rise between 16-23 per cent YoY. On the revenue front too, the figure was marginally higher than analysts' estimates.

Tech Mahindra's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) during the quarter under review came in at Rs 1,876.4 crore compared with Rs 1,300.5 crore in the June 2020 quarter and Rs 1,948.1 crore in the March 2021 quarter.

The scrip closed the day 0.75 per cent higher on BSE at Rs 1127.95 per share as against a 0.40 per cent jump in Sensex.