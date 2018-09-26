Technical calls by Religare Broking: Buy Aurobindo Pharma, Bata

Top trading ideas by Religare Broking:

Limited

Rec: BUY

Last Close: Rs 761.05

Initiation range: Rs 750-755

Target: Rs 820

Stop loss: Rs 720

AUROPHARMA witnessed decent profit taking of late and found support around the short-term moving averages (50/100 EMA) on the daily chart. We believe it’s an excellent buying opportunity, considering the overall chart structure and positioning of confirmations indicators. Traders can accumulate within the given range.

Limited

Rec: Sell Oct Futures

Last Close: Rs 231.85

Initiation range: Rs 233-235

Target: Rs 220

Stop loss: Rs 240

Unlike other metal counters, VEDL has been seeing gradual recovery and facing tremendous pressure around the resistance zone around 240 levels for past almost one month. Indications are in the favour of a fresh decline in the near future. We advise using any uptick to create fresh shorts in the given range.

India Limited

Rec: BUY

Last Close: Rs 960.85

Initiation range: Rs 950-960

Target: Rs 1,040

Stop loss: Rs 910

After a decent correction from its record high, BATAINDIA has formed a strong base around the support zone of medium-term moving average (100 EMA) on the daily chart. Keeping in mind the prevailing trend and overall chart formation, we advise using this dip as a buying opportunity.

Limited

Rec: Sell Oct Futures

Last Close: Rs 362.35

Initiation range: Rs 362-365

Target: Rs 340

Stop loss: Rs 372

Mostly telecom counters are trading in downtrend and BHARTIARTL is no different. After hovering in a narrow range near its resistance hurdle of moving averages around 390, it has witnessed a fresh breakdown today i.e. on Sep 25, 2018, and likely to see a sharp fall in near future. Traders should use any technical bounce to go short in the given range.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

http://www.religareonline.com/research/Disclaimer/