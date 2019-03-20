Technical calls by Religare Broking: Buy Infosys, Pidilite, Jubilant Food

-
Infosys
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 722.25
Initiation range: Rs 715-722
Target: Rs 750
Stop loss: Rs 705
Infosys has been witnessing profit taking for last one and half month, after making a new record high in February, 2019. It has spent nearly a week around the crucial support zone of 100-EMA on daily chart and looks all set for fresh rebound. We suggest initiating fresh longs as per the given levels.
Pidilite Industries
Recommendation- Buy
Last Close: Rs 1,176.40
Initiation range: Rs 1,170-1,180
Target: Rs 1,265
Stop loss: Rs 1,135
The stock has been strongly maintaining its long term uptrend since 2004. Currently, it’s trading in on the verge of consolidation breakout after spending nearly a year. The chart formation and positioning of confirmation indicators are also in sync. We strongly recommend creating fresh longs within the given range.
Jubilant Foodworks
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 1,398.75
Initiation range: Rs 1,380-1,390
Target: Rs 1,520
Stop loss: Rs 1,320
The stock is gradually inching higher while holding firmly above its support zone of multiple moving averages on daily chart. It has completed the formation of a fresh buying pivot and looks all set for fresh up move. We advise initiating fresh longs in the given range.
Bajaj Auto Limited
Recommendation: Sell March Futures
Last Close: Rs 2,965
Initiation range: Rs 2,980-3000
Target: Rs 2,860
Stop loss: Rs 3,050
The stock is likely to see profit taking, after the recent rebound. It has failed to cross the hurdle at 3050 of late and formed a fresh shorting pivot. At the top of it, indications are not favourable from the auto index. We suggest creating fresh shorts in the mentioned range.
Disclaimer: The brokerage may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer
