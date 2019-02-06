Technical calls by Religare Broking: Buy Pidilite Industries, sell BPCL

-
Top trading ideas by Religare Broking:
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 1,279.15
Initiation range: Rs 1,260-1,270
Target: Rs 1,360
Stop loss: Rs 1,220
KOTAKBANK has been consolidating within 1200-1350 for last two months, after the sharp rebound from the support zone of 1000 levels. It’s holding strongly above the support zone of moving averages ribbon on the daily chart and looks set for a fresh surge. Traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and accumulate within the mentioned levels.
Pidilite Industries
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 1,117
Initiation range: Rs 1,110-1,120
Target: Rs 1,190
Stop loss: Rs 1,085
After making a new record high, PIDILITIND witnessed marginal correction and consolidated around the support zone of 100 EMA on the daily chart. It has spent over five weeks around that zone and formed a fresh buying pivot. Its overall chart formation is also in sync. We advise creating fresh longs in the given range.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation
Recommendation: Sell February Futures
Last Close: Rs 326.85
Initiation range: Rs 328-330
Target: Rs 310
Stop loss: Rs 336
BPCL has been struggling around the resistance hurdle of multiple moving averages for past two months on daily chart and now trading on the verge of fresh breakdown. We advise traders to initiate fresh short positions as per the given levels.
Siemens
Recommendation: Sell February Futures
Last Close: Rs 1,000
Initiation range: Rs 1,010-1,020
Target: Rs 940
Stop loss: Rs 1,045
SIEMENS has been trading with corrective bias for almost a year now, after retesting its record high. It has recently witnessed rebound but couldn’t surpass the resistance hurdle of long term moving averages i.e. 200EMA on weekly chart. After spending near a month in consolidation, it declined sharply today i.e. on February 5 and trading on the verge of fresh breakdown. We advise creating fresh shorts position within the mentioned range.
Disclaimer: The brokerage may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer
