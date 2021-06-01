These 5 small-cap stocks look set to rally further despite 30% jump in May

If one followed the famous "Sell in May and go away" investment strategy, hoping that bears would return to the Street amid a second wave of Covid-19, then they must be regretting that decision. As it turned out, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty50 indices posted their biggest monthly gain of 2021 at 6.5 per cent last month and delivered returns better than their global peers.

Moreover, the rally was not just restricted to large-caps. The small- and midcaps continued to outperform even as the gap between them narrowed significantly compared to the previous month. The Nifty ...