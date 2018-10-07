This is a good time to invest in equity markets: Chandresh Kumar Nigam

Rising oil prices and a sliding rupee have rattled the markets over the past few weeks. CHANDRESH KUMAR NIGAM, managing director & chief executive officer, Axis Asset Management Company, tells Puneet Wadhwa that the recent fall presents an opportunity to investors who are yet to invest or have under-invested in equities. Edited excerpts: Do you expect the markets to go down further? That’s a difficult call to make at the current juncture.

It is not linked to this particular event (IL&FS crisis). The markets can sway either side. That said, the last fall has given an ...