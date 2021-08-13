This specialty chemicals firm has rallied 52% in 6 days; here's why

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant Foodworks posts Rs 63 cr PAT in Q1 after Rs 72 cr loss a year ago
Stocks to watch: Maruti Suzuki, bank stocks, Jubilant Ingrevia, BPCL, BEML
Jubilant FoodWorks rallies 25% in three weeks; hits new high on BSE
Stocks to watch: Jubilant Food, Coal India, JSW Ispat, SBI Card, NHPC
Jubilant Foods hits 52-week high as analysts applaud Fides Food deal
-
Shares of Jubilant Industries hit a new high of Rs 596.75 and were locked in 10 per cent upper circuit for the second straight day on the BSE on Friday, with only buy orders visible on the counter.
The stock of the specialty chemicals firm were quoting higher for the sixth straight trading day and has rallied 52 per cent during the same period, after reporting a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2021 (Q1FY22). Till 01:31 pm, a combined 133,000 equity shares had changed hands on the counter and there were pending buy orders for around 60,000 shares on the NSE and BSE, the exchanges data shows.
For Q1FY22, Jubilant Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.85 crore compared with a net loss of Rs 27.75 crore posted in the March quarter (Q4FY21) and a loss of Rs 2.72 crore in the June quarter last year (Q1FY21).
The company’s revenue from operations more-than-doubled to Rs 211.12 crore from Rs 93.50 crore in the year-ago quarter. It had posted a revenue of Rs 195.82 crore in the previous quarter.
Jubilant Industries is the flagship company of agri and performance polymers business of the Jubilant Bhartia group. The company’s diversified portfolio includes a wide range of crop nutrition, crop growth and crop protection agri products and performance polymers products comprising consumer products like adhesives, wood finishes; food polymers and latex such as vinyl pyridine, SBR and NBR latex.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU