Three out of 5 biggest insurance players in equities are from public sector

It's not just the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Three out of the top five biggest insurance players in the stock market are also public sector ones, shows an analysis of data about insurance funds' activity in the equity segment.

The General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) and the New India Assurance Company occupy third and fourth spot, show figures from Prime Database (nseinfobase.com). The only two private sector ones in the list are ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and HDFC Life Insurance Company. The biggest player is LIC at Rs.6.21 trillion ...