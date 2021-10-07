Titan shines 9% on strong Q2 biz update; market-cap crosses Rs 2-trn mark

-
ALSO READ
This Jhunjhunwala stock falls amid margin dip in Q4; should you sell?
Titan net jumps 66% to to Rs 568 crore in March quarter on low base
Titan Company gains 5%, hits new high ahead of June quarter results
Weak Q1 show due to curbs in key markets may limit upsides in Titan
Near-term growth woes for Titan after strong jewellery-powered Q4
-
Shares of Titan hit a new high of Rs 2,348, on ralling 9 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the company reported a strong 78 per cent year on year (YoY) revenue growth in July-September quarter (Q2FY22). The stock of Tata group company surpassed its previous high of Rs 2,205.65 on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
A sharp rally in stock price has seen the market captialistation of Titan crossing Rs 2 trillion mark today. At 10:27 am; Titan was trading 8.8 per cent higher at Rs 2,335, with the market cap of Rs 2.07 trillion, as per the BSE data.
“The company witnessed strong recovery in demand after the second wave across its consumer businesses with sales moving swiftly above or close to pre-pandemic levels in most of the divisions. Most stores are now fully operational barring few in select towns having localized restrictions, with overall store operation days exceeding 90% for the quarter. Apart from its thrust on digital and omni channels, the company also accelerated its retail network expansion during the quarter,” Titan said in its quarterly update.
The demand postponement triggered by the second wave of the pandemic in avenues like gift purchases, occasions / milestone buying, weddings, investments in gold etc. witnessed a strong comeback in Q2. Both plain and studded segments grew in double digits, however a much stronger growth in the plain segment led to studded mix being below pre-pandemic levels, the company said.
Titan’s jewellery division (Tanishq) delivered yet another robust quarter with revenue trajectory coming in significantly ahead of consensus estimates. This signifies the inherent strength of the business model and its ability to gain market share in a challenging scenario. Robust performance in challenging times reaffirms our thesis of long term market share gains for Titan. Softening of gold prices (down 8 per cent QoQ) coupled with strong festive and wedding season is expected to accelerate growth trajectory from Q3FY22 onwards, ICICI Securities said in a note.
We believe Titan is a structural growth story and appears to be a key beneficiary of the unorganised to organised shift in the Indian jewellery market. We build in revenue and earnings CAGR of 22 per cent and 53 per cent, respectively, in FY21-24E, the brokerage firm said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU