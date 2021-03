TNPL, JK Paper: Paper stocks are set for higher levels. Stay put for now

JK Paper Limited (JKPAPER): The counter has crossed the resistance range of Rs 152 to Rs 158, as per the weekly chart. This move has come in the overbought category of Relative Strength Index (RSI), which indicates that the stock has been able to absorb all the selling pressure at higher levels.

The next resistance comes at Rs 190 levels, which the counter now looks poised to conquer. Support on the closing basis comes in at Rs 150. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Limited (TNPL): If this counter manages to cross Rs 150 decisively, it can then rally towards the Rs ...