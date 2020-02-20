Today's picks: From Sun Pharma to BPCL, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

-
ALSO READ
Today's picks: From Dr Reddy's to BPCL, hot stocks to watch on Friday
Stocks to watch: Banks, Sun Pharma, HUL, Adani Transmission, JB Chemicals
Today's picks: From Airtel to Zee, hot stocks to watch on Thursday
Stocks to watch: Sun Pharma, Prabhat Dairy, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports
Nifty view & top trading ideas by CapitalVia: Buy Pidilite Ind, Sun Pharma
-
Nifty
Current: 12,125 (fut: 12,148)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 12,250. Stop short positions at 12,050. Big moves could go till 12,325, 11,975. Strong resistances between 12,200-12,250. A long Feb 27 12000p ( 33), short 11900p (19) could gain 10-15 if the index tests 12,000.
Bank Nifty
Current: 30,838 (fut: 30,862)
Target:NA
Stop long positions at 30,700. Stop short positions at 31,000. Big moves could go till 31,200, 30,500. Short-covering driving uptrend – it could go negative against towards end of today’s settlement.
HUL
Current: Rs 2,292
Target:Rs 2,320
Keep a stop at 2,275 and go long. Add to the position between 2310-2315. Book profits at 2,320.
Sun Pharma
Current: Rs 404
Target:Rs 397
Keep a stop at 407 and go short. Add to the position between 398-399. Book profits at 397.
BPCL
Current: Rs 475
Target:Rs 468
Keep a stop at 479 and go short. Add to the position between 469-471. Book profits at 468.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU