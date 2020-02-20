Today's picks: From Sun Pharma to BPCL, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Nifty



Current: 12,125 (fut: 12,148)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 12,250. Stop short positions at 12,050. Big moves could go till 12,325, 11,975. Strong resistances between 12,200-12,250. A long Feb 27 12000p ( 33), short 11900p (19) could gain 10-15 if the index tests 12,000.

Bank Nifty

Current: 30,838 (fut: 30,862)

Target:NA

Stop long positions at 30,700. Stop short positions at 31,000. Big moves could go till 31,200, 30,500. Short-covering driving uptrend – it could go negative against towards end of today’s settlement.

HUL

Current: Rs 2,292

Target:Rs 2,320

Keep a stop at 2,275 and go long. Add to the position between 2310-2315. Book profits at 2,320.

Sun Pharma

Current: Rs 404

Target:Rs 397

Keep a stop at 407 and go short. Add to the position between 398-399. Book profits at 397.

BPCL

Current: Rs 475

Target:Rs 468

Keep a stop at 479 and go short. Add to the position between 469-471. Book profits at 468.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated