Today's picks: From Vedanta to ONGC, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

For Vedanta, keep a stop at 113 and go short.

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Stop long positions at 11050. Stop short positions at 11250. Big moves could go till 11350, 10950. Trend likely to be volatile but bearish. A long Mar 12, 10800p (140) , short 10700p (132) could triple in value if the market drops 2 per cent before expiry.

Bank Nifty


Stop long positions at 28750. Stop short positions at 29100. Big moves could go till 29300, 28550. Trend remains bearish.

Vedanta

Keep a stop at 113 and go short. Add to the position between 108-109. Book profits at 107.5.

ONGC

Keep a stop at 90 and go short. Add to the position between 87.5-88. Book profits at 87.

HCL Tech

Keep a stop at 545 and go long. Add to the position between 556-558. Book profits at 560.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Tue, March 03 2020. 06:30 IST

