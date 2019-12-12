JUST IN
Today's picks: L&T to Zee Entertainment, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

For L&T, keep a stop at 1,275 and go short

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Stop long positions at 11,850. Stop short positions at 12,030. Big moves could go till 12,100, 11,775. A long Dec 19 11,800p (36), short 11,700p (17) could gain 10-15 if the index drops till 11,825.

Bank Nifty

Stop long positions at 31,175. Stop short positions at 31,425. Big moves could go till 31,700, 31,000. Trend may go negative.

L&T

Keep a stop at 1,275 and go short. Add to the position between 1,245-1,250. Book profits at 1,240.

Zee Entertainment

Keep a stop at 287 and go short. Add to the position between 280-281. Book profits at 279.

Hero MotoCorp

Keep a stop at 2,275 and go long. Add to the position between 2,315-2,325. Book profits at 2,340.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Thu, December 12 2019. 06:30 IST

