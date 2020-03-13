Today's picks: NTPC to Larsen & Toubro, hot stocks to watch on Friday

Nifty



Current: 9,590 (fut: 9,580)

Target: NA



Stop long positions at 9,475. Stop short positions at 9,700. Big moves could go till 9,900, 9,200. Trend is negative but be prepared for extreme volatility. A long March 19, 9,200p (203), short 9,000p (158) could gain 25-35 if the index slides below 9,200.

Bank Nifty

Current 2,3971 (fut: 2,4011)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 23800. Stop short positions at 24200. Big moves could go till 23500, 24500. Trend negative but extreme volatility likely.

NTPC

Current price: Rs 94.5

Target price: Rs 92

Keep a stop at 95.5 and go short. Add to the position between 92.5-93. Book profits at 92.

Larsen & Toubro

Current price: Rs 1,016

Target price: Rs 997

Keep a stop at 1,025 and go short. Add to the position between 1,000-1,005. Book profits at 997.

Cipla

Current price: Rs 395

Target price: Rs 476

Keep a stop at 488 and go short. Add to the position between 478-480. Book profits at 476.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated