Today's picks: NTPC to Larsen & Toubro, hot stocks to watch on Friday

-
ALSO READ
Today's picks: ONGC to Tata Motors, hot stocks to watch on Thursday
Market Wrap, Dec 30: Market ends on a flat note; Nifty holds on to 12,250
Market Wrap, Sept 20: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Market Wrap, Sept 25: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Market Wrap, Sept 16: Sensex sheds 262 pts; Nifty ends at 11,004
-
Nifty
Current: 9,590 (fut: 9,580)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 9,475. Stop short positions at 9,700. Big moves could go till 9,900, 9,200. Trend is negative but be prepared for extreme volatility. A long March 19, 9,200p (203), short 9,000p (158) could gain 25-35 if the index slides below 9,200.
Bank Nifty
Current 2,3971 (fut: 2,4011)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 23800. Stop short positions at 24200. Big moves could go till 23500, 24500. Trend negative but extreme volatility likely.
NTPC
Current price: Rs 94.5
Target price: Rs 92
Keep a stop at 95.5 and go short. Add to the position between 92.5-93. Book profits at 92.
Larsen & Toubro
Current price: Rs 1,016
Target price: Rs 997
Keep a stop at 1,025 and go short. Add to the position between 1,000-1,005. Book profits at 997.
Cipla
Current price: Rs 395
Target price: Rs 476
Keep a stop at 488 and go short. Add to the position between 478-480. Book profits at 476.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU