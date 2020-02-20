Escorts, Tata Chemicals: 10 midcap stocks that look bullish on tech charts

The Nifty midcap index has risen over 15 per cent over the last six months with most stocks in the index showing upside. This move may push several stocks in new terrian with rise in volumes and positive sentiment. NIFTY MIDCAP INDEX: The monthly chart reveals a trend line breakout around 17,000 levels.

This mark has been successfully conquered suggesting upside. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has risen above the zero line, which means the positive sentiment is emerging gradually. Furthermore, the weekly chart shows 200-weekly moving average (WMA) has become the decisive ...