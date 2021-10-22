Top headlines: Goenka fires another salvo at Invesco; Nykaa IPO on Oct 28

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: Ola selects banks for IPO; PhonePe now an insurance broker
Top headlines: India's Q1 GDP grows 20.1%; PayU buys BillDesk for $4.7 bn
Top headlines: Aug GST collection Rs 1.12 trn; AU SFB clears air on exits
Top headlines: August exports rise 45%; RRVL gets sole control of Just Dial
Top headlines: Maruti to recall 180k vehicles; Snapdeal weighs $400-mn IPO
-
Paytm gets Sebi approval for biggest Indian IPO in nearly a decade: Report
Paytm, India’s digital payments pioneer backed by SoftBank Group Corp., received approval from the markets regulator that clears the way for its planned $2.2 billion initial public offering.
The Securities and Exchange Board cleared the IPO, which will be India’s biggest so far, on Friday, according to people familiar with the matter. The company could list in Mumbai by mid-November, they added, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. Read more
Nykaa IPO opens Oct 28, price band at Rs 1,085-1,125 per share
FSN E-Commerce Ventures, operator of Nykaa beauty stores, has fixed the price band of Rs 1,085-Rs 1,125 for its maiden public share sale. The initial public offering (IPO) will remain open on October 28 and close on November 1.
At the top-end, the beauty startup will be valued at Rs 53,200 crore ($7 billion). Read more
Invesco wants to teach me lesson, wrest control of Zee board: Goenka
Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, today filed an affidavit in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) alleging that Invesco wants to “teach him” a lesson for rebuffing their proposal for merging Zee with the media entities controlled by a rival Indian conglomerate.
The merger proposal by Invesco with the “strategic group’’, would have led to a massive loss to Zee shareholders in the absence of any valuation reports, Goenka informed the court. Read more
YES Bank Q2 net up 74% to Rs 225 cr on lower provisions, NII shrinks 23%
Private lender YES Bank’s net profit was up 74.3 per cent to Rs 225 crore in the second quarter ended September 2021 (Q2FY22), on an uptick in non-interest income and a dip in provisions due to lower slippages.
It had posted a net profit of Rs 129 crore for Q2 Fy 21. Sequentially, it was up nine per cent from Rs 207 crore in June 2021 (Q1FY22). Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU