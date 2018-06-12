JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

MARKET WRAP: Sensex ends 40 pts up, Nifty at 10,787 ahead of US-Korea meet

RBI pumped in $2.5 billion in April to cut rupee volatility
Business Standard

Top stock ideas from Anand Rathi Research for today's trade

Stock ideas from Anand Rathi Research.

Jay Anand Thakkar  |  Mumbai 

Markets, Buy, Sell, Stocks, Shares
Photo: Shutterstock.com

NIFTY: BUY

TGT: 10,920

SL: 10,670

The index has closed in the positive territory and it continues to form higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily chart. The hourly momentum indicator has come well into buy mode along with the daily momentum indicator which is also quite positive. Now, on the lower side, 10670 which is its previous swing low is a crucial support and till those levels are held the bias remains up for the target of 10920.

Glenmark: BUY

TGT: Rs 590

SL: Rs 545

Glenmark has clearly provided a breakout from the falling wedge pattern on the daily charts along with a buy crossover in its momentum indicator MACD both on the daily as well as weekly charts. The weekly indicator has been showing positive divergence since one year, hence we continue to maintain our bias positive on Glenmark for the target of 590 with a stop loss of 545.

NCC: BUY

TGT: Rs 121.50

SL: Rs 108

NCC has started to form higher tops and higher bottoms on the hourly charts with a buy crossover in its hourly momentum indicator MACD. The daily momentum indicator MACD has again come into buy mode which is quite positive for the stock. The previous rise was an impulse move i.e. a five waves rising structure and with reversal another impulse on the way up is expected.

The author is Jay Anand Thakkar, Assistant Vice President - Equity Research at Anand Rathi.

Disclaimer: He may / may not have positions in the stocks mentioned above.
First Published: Tue, June 12 2018. 06:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements