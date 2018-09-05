Top technical calls by Religare Broking for today: Buy Tech Mahindra

JUST IN
Business Standard

Religare Broking  |  Mumbai 

Tech Mahindra

Rec: BUY

Last Close: Rs 763.90

Initiation range: Rs 755-760

Target: Rs 800

Stop loss: Rs 720

Tech Mahindra is one of the strongest counters in IT space and it’s trading closer to its record high. It has recently witnessed a breakout from a prolonged consolidation phase of late and looks upbeat for fresh up move. Traders are advised to initiate fresh long positions in the given range.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone

Rec: SELL FUTURES

Last Close: Rs 375.70

Initiation range: Rs 378-382

Target: Rs 366

Stop loss: Rs 384

Adani Ports has been consolidating in a broader range for last seven months, after making a record high in January 2018. Currently, it’s trading in the middle of the range and formed a fresh shorting pivot. We advise traders to use any technical bounce to go short in the given range.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

Rec: SELL FUTURES

Last Close: Rs 174.05

Initiation range: Rs 176-178

Target: Rs 164

Stop loss: Rs 182

After retesting its monthly support zone around 150, ONGC has witnessed a decent recovery in the last two months but failed to cross the major resistance around 180, resulting in the formation of a fresh shorting pivot. We advise creating fresh shorts in the given range.

Shriram Transport Finance Company

Rec: SELL FUTURES

Last Close: Rs 1,298.25

Initiation range: Rs 1,310-1,320

Target: Rs 1,220

Stop loss: 1,360

Shriram Transport Finance Company has been struggling around the resistance zone of multiple moving averages for last three weeks or so and now trading on the verge of a fresh breakdown. We advise using any uptick to create fresh shorts in the given range.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

http://www.religareonline.com/research/Disclaimer/
First Published: Wed, September 05 2018. 06:34 IST

