Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi Research: Buy Mindtree, Tata Elxsi, IDBI

outlook and Top by Jay Anand Thakkar ,CMT -Assistant Vice President - Equity Research, Anand Rathi Research:

NIFTY: BUY

TARGET: 11050

STOP LOSS: 10870

The Index has been completed a 23.6% retracement of its recent rise. The fall so far on the hourly charts appears to be well channelized; hence the probability of a wave IV of a minor degree is quite high. Now, on the lower side, 10870 is an immediate support and below those 10840 where on the upside 11050 is an immediate and above those levels 11100 levels.

MINDTREE: BUY

TARGET: 1130

STOP LOSS: 1040

is forming higher tops and bottoms on the daily charts after having provided a breakout from a falling channel pattern. The momentum indicator MACD is also well in buy mode, hence we recommend buying this stock for the of 1130 with a of 1040.

TATA ELXSI: BUY

TARGET: 1475

STOP LOSS: 1400

TataElxsi seems to have completed its wave IV consolidation and now wave V up seems to have started. The momentum indicator too seems to have reversed from sell to buy on the hourly charts, hence we recommend buying TataElxsi.

IDBI: BUY

TARGET: 62

STOP LOSS: 53.50

has formed a clear inverse head and shoulders pattern which is a bullish reversal pattern. The momentum indicator MACD too is well into the bull mode on the daily charts which increases the probability of an upside.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.