Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi Research: Buy Ujjivan, Pidilite, Sterlite

outlook and top by Jay Anand Thakkar, CMT -Assistant Vice President - Equity Research, Anand Rathi Research:

NIFTY: BUY

TARGET: 11,240

STOP LOSS: 11,120

The Index closed well in the positive territory on the F&O expiry day, hence the trend continues to remain up. The Index continues to form higher tops and higher bottoms which is a positive sign in the short term. The momentum indicator MACD too continues to remain in the positive territory which is a positive sign, so based on these parameters we think one can buy for the of 11240 with a of 11120.

UJJIVAN FINANCIAL SERVICES: BUY

TARGET: Rs 410

STOP LOSS: Rs 380

The stock has formed a bullish reversal pattern a “Double bottom” pattern. The momentum indicator is also well in the buy mode thus confirming an uptrend. So, we recommend buying UJJIVAN for the of 410 with a of 380.

PIDILITE INDUSTRIES: BUY

TARGET: Rs 611.50

STOP LOSS: Rs 570

The stock has provided a breakout from a double bottom pattern which is a bullish reversal pattern. The hourly MACD has come into buy mode thus confirming an upward breakout. The stock seems to have competed a wave 4 correction and with that it has taken support at the lower end of the rising channel, hence we recommend buying PIDILITE.

STERLITE TECHNOLOGIES: BUY

TARGET: Rs 364

STOP LOSS: Rs 320

The stock has provided a breakout from the inverse head and shoulders pattern which is a bullish reversal pattern. The daily momentum indicators are well in the buy mode thus confirming an upside. On the daily charts the stock seems to have completed a wave 4 correction and wave 5 up should resume soon.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.