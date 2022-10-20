JUST IN
Tracxn Technologies stock gains on NSE debut, up 17.7% at Rs 94.20 apiece
Suzlon Energy rights issue subscribed 1.8 times, stock down 3.7%
BS Reporter 

Shares of Tracxn Technologies (Tracxn) jumped 25 per cent during intraday trade, to Rs 100 as against its issue price of Rs 80, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after making a quiet debut on Thursday. The stock ended at Rs 94.20 apiece, up 17.75 per cent.

The stock of the data processing services company got listed at Rs 84.50, a Rs 6 per premium, to its issue price.

On the BSE, Tracxn started trade at Rs 83, and thereafter rallied to a high of Rs 98.95 during intraday but finished at Rs 93.35, up 12.47 per cent.

Tracxn is one of the leading global market intelligence providers for private company data and as per F&S, ranks among the top five players globally in terms of number of companies profiled offering data of private market companies.

Tracxn has an asset light business model and operate a software as a service (SaaS) based platform. It offers customers private company data for deal sourcing, identifying M&A targets, deal diligence, analysis and tracking emerging themes across industries and markets, competitor bench marking, company and sector specific reports & news events, etc, through their subscription-based platform, Tracxn.

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 22:20 IST

