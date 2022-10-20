Tracxn Technologies stock gains on NSE debut, up 17.7% at Rs 94.20 apiece

-
ALSO READ
Tracxn Technologies IPO: High attrition, losses keep analysts apprehensive
Stocks to Watch: IndusInd Bank, Delhivery, Tracxn, Shoppers Stop, ITC, NLC
Start-up funding nosedives by 80% in Q3 and CY22: Tracxn report
Top headlines: Rupee rises 29 paise; Tracxn Technologies IPO to open Oct 10
Tracxn Technologies' IPO bought 53% on second day of the issue
-
Shares of Tracxn Technologies (Tracxn) jumped 25 per cent during intraday trade, to Rs 100 as against its issue price of Rs 80, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after making a quiet debut on Thursday. The stock ended at Rs 94.20 apiece, up 17.75 per cent.
The stock of the data processing services company got listed at Rs 84.50, a Rs 6 per premium, to its issue price.
On the BSE, Tracxn started trade at Rs 83, and thereafter rallied to a high of Rs 98.95 during intraday but finished at Rs 93.35, up 12.47 per cent.
Tracxn is one of the leading global market intelligence providers for private company data and as per F&S, ranks among the top five players globally in terms of number of companies profiled offering data of private market companies.
Tracxn has an asset light business model and operate a software as a service (SaaS) based platform. It offers customers private company data for deal sourcing, identifying M&A targets, deal diligence, analysis and tracking emerging themes across industries and markets, competitor bench marking, company and sector specific reports & news events, etc, through their subscription-based platform, Tracxn.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 22:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU