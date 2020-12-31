JUST IN
Gold price today at Rs 53,300 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 68,400 a kg
Business Standard
Trading calls by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy Cipla, Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors' stock has been witnessing profit taking for the last one month, and is likely to see a gradual recovery from hereon

Ajit Mishra  |  Mumbai 

The recent dip in the last two sessions should be considered as a buying opportunity in Cipla
Cipla Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 827.95

Initiation range: Rs 820-825

Target: Rs 860

Stop loss: Rs 805

We're seeing noticeable traction in pharma counters and Cipla is among the top performers. It has recently witnessed a breakout from a consolidation range of 725-800 zone after spending nearly 4 months. The recent dip in the last two sessions should be considered as a buying opportunity.

Indraprastha Gas Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 511.10

Initiation range: Rs 500-505

Target: Rs 538

Stop loss: Rs 485

After retesting its record high in November, IGL has been consolidating in a narrow range while holding strongly above the support zone of short term moving averages. It has formed a continuation pattern on the daily chart and trading on the verge of a breakout from the same. Traders shouldn’t miss this chance and accumulate in the mentioned zone.

Eicher Motors Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 2,460.55

Initiation range: Rs 2,435-2,450

Target: Rs 2,630

Stop loss: Rs 2,340

Eicher Motors has been witnessing profit taking for the last one month, after a strong surge from 2200 to 2690+ zone. It has formed a base above the support zone of the short-term moving average(50 EMA) on the daily chart and likely to see a gradual recovery from hereon. We believe it’s a healthy correction and traders should use this phase to create fresh long positions in the mentioned zone.

Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking

http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer

First Published: Thu, December 31 2020. 07:29 IST

