Trading ideas by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy Divi's Labs, Nalco

-
ALSO READ
Divi's Laboratories surges 6%, hits a record high on strong Q2 numbers
Motherson Sumi gains 2%, hits 52-wk high as CRISIL reaffirms credit ratings
Motherson Sumi hits 52-week high on highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q3
Project pipeline, ongoing expansion offer revenue visibility for Divi's
Motherson Sumi surges 23% in two days on strong earnings show in Q3
-
Divi's Laboratories
Recommendation: Buy
Initiation range: Rs 3,900-3920
Target: Rs 4,100
Stop loss: Rs 3,790
We are seeing consistent buying in the pharma space, and Divi's Lab witnessed a fresh breakout from a consolidation range on April 27. The chart pattern and positioning of indicators are pointing towards a strong surge ahead. Traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and must create fresh longs in the mentioned zone.
Motherson Sumi Systems
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 215.65
Initiation range: Rs 214-217
Target: Rs 240
Stop loss: Rs 203
Motherson Sumi has been consolidating in a range for the last one month or so while holding strongly above the support zone of short-term moving average (50 EMA) on the daily chart. Indications are in the favor of a breakout in the near term. We thus suggest utilising this phase to accumulate the stock in the given range.
National Aluminium Company
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 60.9
Initiation range: Rs 61-61.5
Target: Rs 68
Stop loss: Rs 57
Most metal stocks are trading at their record highs and showing no sign of slowing down. Among the counters, National Aluminium is trading on the verge of a breakout from a consolidation range. The recent buoyancy in the metal space combined with the strong uptick in the volumes is adding to the positivity. We advise creating fresh longs in the mentioned zone.
=======================================================
Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU