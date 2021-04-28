Trading ideas by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy Divi's Labs, Nalco

Divi's Laboratories



Recommendation: Buy



Last Close: Rs 3,908.95Initiation range: Rs 3,900-3920Target: Rs 4,100Stop loss: Rs 3,790We are seeing consistent buying in the pharma space, and Divi's Lab witnessed a fresh breakout from a consolidation range on April 27. The chart pattern and positioning of indicators are pointing towards a strong surge ahead. Traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and must create fresh longs in the mentioned zone.

Systems



Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 215.65

Initiation range: Rs 214-217

Target: Rs 240

Stop loss: Rs 203



has been consolidating in a range for the last one month or so while holding strongly above the support zone of short-term moving average (50 EMA) on the daily chart. Indications are in the favor of a breakout in the near term. We thus suggest utilising this phase to accumulate the stock in the given range.

National Aluminium Company



Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 60.9

Initiation range: Rs 61-61.5

Target: Rs 68

Stop loss: Rs 57



Most metal stocks are trading at their record highs and showing no sign of slowing down. Among the counters, National Aluminium is trading on the verge of a breakout from a consolidation range. The recent buoyancy in the metal space combined with the strong uptick in the volumes is adding to the positivity. We advise creating fresh longs in the mentioned zone.

Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking.

http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer