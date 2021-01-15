Trading recommendations by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Buy HPCL, UPL

-
ALSO READ
Three stocks that Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi Shares is bullish on
HPCL surges 8% as Co announces Rs 2,500-cr buyback, Q2 profit jumps twofold
Weekly stock picks by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy Dabur, HPCL
Stock picks by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Buy Jubilant Food, Piramal Ent
Stock recommendations by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Buy UPL, Sell M&M Fin
-
BUY HINDPETRO | TARGET: Rs 255 | STOP LOSS: Rs 222
The stock is on the verge of a breakout an 'inverse head and shoulder' pattern on the daily chart. The neckline is placed at 236 levels; above that we can expect a fresh leg on the upside towards 255 levels. The momentum indicators and oscillators have also provided a buy crossover on the daily chart. The stock also witnessed a built-up of long positions with the addition of 10 per cent open interest.
BUY UPL | TARGET: Rs 550 | STOP LOSS: Rs 492
The stock is forming a 'saucer' formation on the daily chart as well as making a 'higher top and higher bottom' formation for the past few weeks. It also surpassed the upper band of the Bollinger band which hints at a fresh breakout on the chart. It is trading well above its short-term and long-term moving averages. The momentum indicator RSI and MACD are very well in the buy mode on the daily as well as weekly time frame hints of a further momentum on the higher side.
BUY PEL | TARGET: Rs 1,720 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1,520
The stock has provided a breakout from a 'rounding bottom' formation on the daily chart. The recent volumes are higher than average and hint at a big move in the counter. The conservative target of the above pattern is coming around 1,720 levels. It is also trading well above its short-term and long-term moving averages. The momentum indicator RSI has reversed from the oversold territory and MACD has provided a fresh buy crossover on the daily chart hints of a further momentum on the higher side.
=============================
Disclaimer: Nilesh Jain is Technical and Derivatives Research - Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. He may have positions in one or all of the above mentioned stocks. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU