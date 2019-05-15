Check out the key trading strategies as markets head towards Exit Polls

With the last phase of voting now left before the markets react to Exit Polls on May 20 morning, markets have gyrated between sharp fall and an equally impressive recovery over the past few days. On Tuesday, benchmark indices snapped their nine-day losing streak, helped by gains in Reliance, ITC and State Bank of India to end a volatile session with gains.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended the day 228 points, or 0.61 per cent, higher at 37,319, with Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, and State Bank of India among the top gainers. Here are trading strategies and key levels ...