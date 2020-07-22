JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical

MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to open flat; L&T, HUL, Bajaj Auto in focus
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Trading strategies by Religare Broking: Buy Indian Oil Corporation, Titan

TITAN has been trading within 940-1030 zone for almost one and a half months, taking a pause after a sharp rebound

Topics
Stock calls | Trading strategies | Markets

Religare Broking  |  Mumbai 

IOC surged strongly on July 21, posting a fresh breakout from a month-long consolidation phase
IOC surged strongly on July 21, posting a fresh breakout from a month-long consolidation phase

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: 93.45

Initiation range: 91-92

Target: 102

Stop loss:87

IOC surged strongly on July 21, posting a fresh breakout from a month-long consolidation phase. Besides, the energy index has also witnessed a fresh breakout, which further adds to the confirmation. Put together, we are anticipating the momentum to continue ahead thus traders can initiate fresh longsin the given range.

Titan Company Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: 1,015.15

Initiation range: 1,000-1,015

Target: 1,110

Stop loss: 970

TITAN has been trading within 940-1030 zone for almost one and a half months, taking a pause after a sharp rebound. It has again reached closer to the upper band of the range and indications are in the favor of breakout this time. We advise traders to accumulate in the mentioned zone.

DLF Limited

Recommendation: Sell July futures

Last Close: 143.50

Initiation range: 144-146

Target:136

Stop loss: 150

Most of the Realty counters are in a prolonged downtrend and DLF is no different. After its failed attempt to surpass the resistance zone of 200 EMA on the daily chart, it has been gradually inching lower. The recent uptick is offering an opportunity to create fresh shorts.

InterGlobe Aviation Limited

Recommendation: Sell July Futures

Last Close:967.90

Initiation range: 975-980

Target: 910

Stop loss:1015

IndiGo has been gradually inching lower since March 2020, after a breakdown from a distribution pattern. Though it attempted to reverse in June 2020 but failed and resumed the prevailing downtrend. The chart pattern and existence of multiple hurdles are pointing towards a gradual decline ahead. We thus advise initiating fresh shorts in the given range.

====================================
Disclaimer: All the prices are in rupee denomination.
http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer
First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 07:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU