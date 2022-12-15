Trading strategies in IRCTC, other rail-related stocks amid stake sale buzz

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Wednesday plunged 5 per cent in intra-day trades after the Government of India decided to trim 5 per cent stake via an Offer for Sale (OFS) route. The floor price was set at Rs 680 per share.The total issue size stood 40 million equity shares, and the OFS will be open on 15 and 16 December. READ MORE