Trading Strategies: Mehul Kothari recommends to buy Tech Mahindra, sell SBI

BUY
Tech Mahindra
Buy Near: Rs 1,030
Target: Rs 1,100
Stop Loss: Rs 990
After a corrective move followed by some consolidation the stock Tech Mahindra is preparing for some fresh upside.
On the daily chart it has confirmed a higher bottom formation and that indicates a reversal. At this point in time the stock is on the verge of fresh breakout above Rs 1,045.
Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 1,030 for an upside target of Rs 1,100 in the coming sessions.
SELL
SBI
Sell Below: Rs 530
Target: Rs 510
Stop Loss: Rs 540
Recently the stock SBI has rallied over 10 per cent from the lows of Rs 475 without any meaningful correction.
At this point in time it is hovering near the multiple tops zone of Rs 540. On the daily scale we are witnessing a Doji candlestick pattern which indicates possibility of some cool off.
Thus, we advise traders to sell the stock below Rs 530 in futures for a downside target of Rs 510 in the coming sessions.
(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).
