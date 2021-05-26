Transport Corporation shares hit 20% upper circuit post Q4 results

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
TCI Express rallies 16%, hits new high on robust March quarter results
Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, PVR, SAIL, IB Housing, SBI, HFCL
Tata Motors reports surprise loss of Rs 7,605 cr in Q4; revenue up 42%
Stocks to watch: Airtel, Future Retail, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Jubilant Food
-
Shares of Transport Corporation of India (TCI) were locked in 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 366.90 on the BSE on Wednesday after the company reported 69 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone profit after tax (PAT) in March quarter (Q4FY21) at Rs 52.86 crore, on the back of healthy revenue growth. The company, India’s leading integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider, had PAT of Rs 31.28 crore in Q4FY20.
The stock, at its 52-week high level, was trading close to its record high level of Rs 376, touched on August 29, 2018. Till 02:52 pm, a combined 2.8 million equity shares had changed hands and there were pending buy orders for around 300,000 shares on the NSE and BSE.
In Q4FY21, TCI's revenues grew strong 27 per cent YoY to Rs 797 crore. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margins expanded 147 basis points (bps) YoY to 10.7 per cent, mainly due to a combination of higher gross margins, lower employee to sales ratio and lower other expense ratio.
As per management, in spite of challenges posed by the pandemic in FY21, the company was able to sustain its revenues and margins due to its diversified portfolio of value-added services. All segments have performed well due to continuous focus on building strong customer relationships, superior multimodal network, diversified portfolio of value-added services from design to execution. The emerging business units have also shown good traction, TCI said.
TCI, through its subsidiary TCI Cold Chain Solutions Limited, has entered into a joint venture with MITSUI & Co. Limited (MITSUI). MITSUI has global expertise in logistics & supply chain management and the company believe that the synergies created by bringing together the respective resources and capabilities will create more value for its customers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU