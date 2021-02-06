Trending: Here’re Nifty’s 1,000-point journeys from 7,000 to 15,000

-
-
This has been a week full of milestones for the Indian markets. On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex closed above 50,000-mark for the first time.
A day later, the country’s market capitalisation crossed the Rs 200-trillion-mark. And on Friday, the benchmark Nifty50 crossed 15,000-mark, albeit on an intra-day basis. The widely-traded index touched an intra-day high of 15,015, but failed to sustain the gains.
Below is the table on Nifty’s 1,000-point journeys from 7,000 to 15,000. The latest 1,000 points has taken just 25 days same as the previous 1,000.
