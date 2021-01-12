Trust MF launches maiden new fund offering: All you need to know

-
-
Trust MF has announced the launch of its maiden NFO, Trust MF Banking & PSU Debt Fund, an open-ended scheme predominantly investing in debt instruments of banks, PSUs, public financial institutions and municipal bonds.
It will remain open for subscription from January 15-27, and be managed by Anand Nevatia along with Sandeep Bagla, CEO of Trust AMC. It will follow a structured approach, backed by the “LimitedACTIV’’ methodology, with the objective of delivering consistent risk-adjusted returns.
This method will aid in defining a high-quality investible universe of issuers. It will create a model portfolio with broad-based weights on the outstanding.
