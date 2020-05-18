JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates lower start for indices; RIL in focus
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

The stock of Reliance Industries has corrected from the peak of Rs 1,600 and is currently showing signs of reversal bottoming our near Rs 1,415 levels

Topics
Stock calls | Markets | Trading strategies

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

The stock of Eicher Motors has been gradually rising with an improved bias
The stock of Eicher Motors has been gradually rising with an improved bias

BUY RELIANCE INDS | CMP: 1,459.40 | TARGET: 1,700-1,750 | STOP LOSS: 1,300

The stock has corrected from the peak of 1,600 and is currently showing signs of reversal bottoming our near 1,415 levels and we anticipate a bounce back from hereon for further upward move in the coming days. With the RSI also improving, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside positional target of 1,700-1,750, keeping the stop loss near 1,300.

BUY EICHER MOTORS | CMP: 14,100 | TARGET: 18,000 | STOP LOSS: 12,000

The stock has been gradually rising with an improved bias and also with the RSI steadily in a rising trend has signified strength and has potential to carry on the momentum further in the coming days.

We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside positional target of 18,000, keeping the stop loss near 12,000.

================================== Disclaimer: All the stock prices mentioned are in rupee denomination unless othwerise stated. Views expressed are the author's own.
First Published: Mon, May 18 2020. 07:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU