Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

BUY RELIANCE INDS | CMP: 1,459.40 | TARGET: 1,700-1,750 | STOP LOSS: 1,300
The stock has corrected from the peak of 1,600 and is currently showing signs of reversal bottoming our near 1,415 levels and we anticipate a bounce back from hereon for further upward move in the coming days. With the RSI also improving, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside positional target of 1,700-1,750, keeping the stop loss near 1,300.
BUY EICHER MOTORS | CMP: 14,100 | TARGET: 18,000 | STOP LOSS: 12,000
The stock has been gradually rising with an improved bias and also with the RSI steadily in a rising trend has signified strength and has potential to carry on the momentum further in the coming days.
We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside positional target of 18,000, keeping the stop loss near 12,000.================================== Disclaimer: All the stock prices mentioned are in rupee denomination unless othwerise stated. Views expressed are the author's own.
