Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

BUY AEGIS LOGISTICS | Target: Rs 270-280 | Stop Loss: 230

The stock has indicated a higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart, taking the support near Rs 268 levels, and pick up in momentum is likely to improve the bias. The RSI indicator also has given a trend reversal indicating strength and we anticipate further upward movement in the coming days. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 270-280, keeping the stop loss of 230.

BUY HDFC BANK | Target: Rs 1,480-1,500 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,350

The stock has maintained a good support base near Rs 1,340 levels and picked up momentum to improve the bias, indicating strength to rise further in the coming days. The RSI too has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 1,480-1,500, keeping the stop loss of Rs 1,350.



================

Disclaimer: The author is an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.